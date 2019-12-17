The 2020 Mariners Care Community Tour will hit the road on Monday, January 6, visiting communities around the state of Washington. First stop is Yakima. At various stops, Mariners players and top prospects, members of the broadcast team and the Mariner Moose will visit elementary schools and Boys & Girls

At various stops, Mariners players and top prospects, members of the broadcast team and the Mariner Moose will visit elementary schools and Boys & Girls Clubs to deliver the DREAM Team message and host complimentary autograph and photo sessions for the public. Names of participating players will be available later.

Free Public Autograph Appearances

Monday, January 6 | Yakima | SunDome | 4:30-6pm

Tuesday, January 7 | Wenatchee | Pybus Public Market | 4-5:15pm

Thursday, January 9 | Walla Walla | Whitman College, Cordiner Hall | 4:30-6pm

Friday, January 10 | Pasco | Columbia Basin College, Gjerde Center | 4:15-5:45pm

Monday, January 13 | Longview | Lower Columbia College, Myklebust Gym | 4:30-6pm

Friday, January 17 | Mt. Vernon | Skagit Valley Family YMCA, 1901 Hoag Rd. | 4:30-6pm

Wednesday, January 22 | Lacey | St. Martin’s University, Worthington Center| 4:15-5:45pm

Friday, January 24 | Tukwila | Southcenter Seattle Mariners Team Store | 5:30-6:30pm

PLAY BALL/Pitch, Hit & Run Events

Two free events have been scheduled for kids 14-and-under to participate in MLB Pitch, Hit & Run events, receive skills instruction and autographs from Mariners players.

Wednesday, January 8, 4:15-5:45pm

Warehouse Performance Center (800 N. Hamilton)

Spokane, WA

Wednesday, January 15, 4:15-5:45pm

NW Athletic Center (16303 NE 15th St., Suite B)

Vancouver, WA

Information on additional stops on the Mariners Care Community Tour will be available as they are confirmed. For the most up-to-date information on free public appearances, go to Mariners.com/CommunityTour.