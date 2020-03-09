2020 Hall of Fame Induction Gala tickets on sale now CINCINNATI (March 9, 2020) — Individual tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett. The Gala will take place on Sunday, April 26 at the Duke Energy Convention Center

The Gala will take place on Sunday, April 26 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati and will honor broadcaster Marty Brennaman as the sole member of 2020 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Class.

Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Brennaman, who retired at the end of the 2019 season after 46 years in the radio booth, will be the first broadcaster inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame, bringing the Hall’s membership ranks to 90 including 81 players, five managers and three executives. In 2000, Brennaman was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum with its Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually to a broadcaster for major contributions to the game of baseball.

Over 20 Reds Hall of Famers and former players along with the 2020 Reds major league team and coaching staff are scheduled to appear at the event.

Fans can purchase individual Gala tickets at RedsMuseum.org.

Tables of ten and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting the Reds Hall of Fame at (513) 765-7921.

On-field induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, April 26 before the Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game, 2:10 p.m.

Reds Hall of Fame Induction Sponsors

- 2020 Induction Weekend presented by PNC Bank

- 2020 Induction Gala presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett

- Presenting Sponsors: The Castellini Foundation; The Williams Family

About the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

Driven by a mission to celebrate greatness, preserve history and provide inspiration, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum at Great American Ball Park is the place where the story of Reds baseball comes alive each day. The newly renovated Museum features 16,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Reds for fans of all ages. Since its inception, 89 players, managers and executives have been honored with induction. Plan your visit at RedsMuseum.org.