A’s add C Collin Theroux as non-roster invitee

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s added catcher Collin Theroux as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, the club announced today. The A’s now have 64 players in camp, including 24 non-roster invitees.

Theroux spent most of the 2019 season at Double-A Midland where he hit .180 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 93 games. He also went 3-for-18 (.167) in his Triple-A debut with Las Vegas and batted .179 in 98 games overall. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter was selected by the A’s in the 32nd round of the 2016 draft out of Oklahoma State.