OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland A’s are introducing a new community initiative -- Give, Share, Pause & Play -- to encourage fans to come together and virtually support each other and their own well-being. With support from Oakland A’s Community Fund founding partners Chevron, Kaiser Permanente, and Ross Stores, the A’s will use their social media channels to regularly provide suggestions for donations (Give), virtual volunteer opportunities (Share), and healthy ways to have fun or decompress at home (Pause & Play).

“During this uncertain time, we recognize the multiple ways to give back, whether it’s to yourself, to others, or to the community as a whole,” said Catherine Aker, Oakland A’s vice president of Communications and Community. “We hope this new online community initiative will help people stay connected and feel a sense of community by providing opportunities for our fans to give back, share their personal highlights and reflections during this time, and take a moment to pause.”

Through weekly online content on the A’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@athletics) accounts, the team will provide calls to action for giving by highlighting local businesses and non-profit organizations (Give), amplify people’s voices to thank and praise others (Share), and provide opportunities for reflection, learning, and physical activity at home (Pause & Play).

To learn more about the A’s community initiatives, visit athletics.com/community.