Proposed deal announced to keep Angels in Anaheim through 2050

ANAHEIM -- Today, Mayor Harry Sidhu and the City of Anaheim announced a proposed agreement to keep the Angels in Anaheim until at least 2050. As part of the proposal, SRB Management, LLC, of which Angels owner Arte Moreno is a partner, would purchase the 153-acre land that includes Angel Stadium of Anaheim and the surrounding stadium land from the City. The proposed agreement will be considered by the City Council on December 20th, 2019. In response Mayor Sidhu’s comments, Arte Moreno released the following statement.

“We appreciate the Mayor’s leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years. Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience.”

2020 will represent the Angels 55th season playing in Anaheim following the team’s move to Angel Stadium prior to the 1966 campaign. Since opening its doors on April 9, 1966, Angel Stadium has seen over 122 million fans come through its gates including a current stretch of 17 straight seasons of 3 Million Fans. In that span, the ballpark affectionately known as the “Big A” has played host to some of the franchise’s most memorable events including seven Western Division clinching games (1979, 1982, 1986, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014), three All-Star Games (1967, 1989, and 2010) and the 2002 World Series, including the Angels’ Game 7 victory over the San Francisco Giants to clinch the franchise’s first World Championship. The ballpark has also been home to some of Anaheim’s more memorable special events including concerts by U2, the Beach Boys, the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd and Aerosmith as well as Supercross, Monster Truck and other corporate events.

For more information regarding today’s announcement, please visit www.Anaheim.net/BigA