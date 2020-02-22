Angels-Royals game on Feb. 22, 2020, postponed due to weather

TEMPE, Ariz. – Today’s Angels Spring Training home game against the Kansas City Royals, has been postponed due to weather. The contest has been rescheduled as a split squad game on Friday, March 6 at 1:10 p.m., when the teams will also meet in their originally scheduled game at Surprise

TEMPE, Ariz. – Today’s Angels Spring Training home game against the Kansas City Royals, has been postponed due to weather. The contest has been rescheduled as a split squad game on Friday, March 6 at 1:10 p.m., when the teams will also meet in their originally scheduled game at Surprise Stadium. The rescheduled home game on March 6 will air on Fox Sports West and KLAA AM830.

The last Angels Cactus League rainout came on March 8, 2013 vs. Arizona when the game was called in the third inning with the score tied 1-1. The last time an Angels Cactus League game was postponed prior to first pitch was March 7, 2010 vs. Oakland.

Below is the ticket policy for fans with tickets for today’s game:

Tickets for Feb. 22 game can be used to attend the make-up game on March 6.

Game tickets purchased at Tempe Diablo Stadium can be exchanged at the box office for tickets to another 2020 Angels Spring Training Home Game.

Customers who purchased from the Angels over the phone or online can call 714-4ANGELS for exchange or refund to the credit card used for purchase.

Ticket package purchasers, including group leaders and season seat holders will be contacted by their Angels representative.

Complimentary and donation tickets have no value and can not be exchanged or refunded.

Customers who purchased tickets from any other channels should return to their original point of purchase.

There will be no cash refunds. Check requests may take 6-8 weeks for processing.