Astros Foundation sends pizza to all 94 HFD stations

HOUSTON, TX – The Astros Foundation arranged for Papa John’s pizza to be delivered to all 92 Houston Fire Department stations this week. The complimentary lunch was done as a show of gratitude.

“Providing lunch is a small way for us to say thank you to so many of the first responders in our city,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “They truly are our unsung heroes. We wanted to show them how much they are appreciated. Papa John’s is a longtime partner of the Astros, and they were happy to support us in this gesture.”

Overall, 470 pizzas were delivered across the 94 HFD stations.

“We were more than happy to partner with Jim and Whitney Crane, and the Astros Foundation to support our first responders,” said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John’s Houston. “The great service that they provide to our city is invaluable. We’re eager to show our appreciation whenever we can.”

“Houston firefighters are grateful for the support of the Astros Foundation,” said Marty Lancton, President, Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association. “Your provision of pizza to every fire station in the city was appreciated by the 4,000 men and women of our fire department. We thank you for your good work in the community. And, we thank you for another great moment in the long friendship between the Astros and Houston firefighters.”

This week’s pizza delivery was one of several community outreach initiatives spearheaded by the Astros Foundation in recent days. Those include: a PPE Drive at Minute Maid Park held earlier today that was in partnership with Cheniere Energy, the City of Houston and Project C.U.R.E.; a partnership with Crane Worldwide Logistics to deliver much-needed PPE supplies to the Houston hospitals of the Texas Medical Center. This initiative included a $400,000 donation from the Astros Foundation.