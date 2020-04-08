Astros to join Houston Sports & Civic Facilities to #LightItBlue on April 9, 2020

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Astros will join Houston’s sports and civic venues tomorrow evening to turn the city blue as part of the global #LightItBlue movement to support the men and women on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Minute Maid Park, City Hall, the George R.

Minute Maid Park, City Hall, the George R. Brown Convention Center and the bridges over Highway 59, along with BBVA Stadium, NRG Stadium, Rice Stadium, Reckling Park, TDECU Stadium and the Toyota Center will all turn their LED signage and/or exterior marquees blue from 8-9 p.m. CDT. Many of the facilities will feature messages of thanks on their video screens, and teams and organizations across the city will be making social media posts using #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue.

WHAT: City-wide #LightItBlue campaign

WHERE: City Hall, George R. Brown Convention Center, Highway 59 bridges, BBVA Stadium, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, Rice Stadium, Reckling Park, TDECU Stadium, Toyota Center

WHEN: Thursday, April 9 – 8:00-9:00 p.m. CDT

WHY: Nationwide #LightItBlue campaign to show support for healthcare professionals & individuals on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

VISUALS: On Thursday night, the Astros will provide still imagery of the interior of Minute Maid Park shortly after 8 p.m. CDT via email to media members and on Astros Social Media channels.

Houston will join numerous other cities around America, including New York, Seattle, Boston, Kansas City, New Orleans and many more in Thursday night’s campaign, which is expected to include hundreds of major sports, entertainment and civic venues across the country.

The #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue movement began last week in the United Kingdom as they lit major landmarks throughout the country in salute to their healthcare providers. The goal of this effort is to create a global expression of support and gratitude to the healthcare and essential professionals who are saving lives and stabilizing our society.