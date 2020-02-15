A’s acquire RHP Burch Smith in trade with San Francisco

MESA, Ariz. -- The Oakland Athletics have acquired RHP Burch Smith from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Daniel Mengden has been placed on the 60-day injured list. In 10 games with San Francisco last season, Smith recorded a

MESA, Ariz. -- The Oakland Athletics have acquired RHP Burch Smith from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Daniel Mengden has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

In 10 games with San Francisco last season, Smith recorded a 2.08 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks. For his career, he is 2-10 with a 6.57 ERA in 65 outings, including 13 starts, in parts of three Major League seasons. In six career Minor League seasons, Smith is 27-18 with a 3.25 ERA and 405 strikeouts in 377.0 innings pitched.

Smith, 29, made his debut in 2013 with the San Diego Padres and has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers. He was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Feb. 10.

Mengden, who underwent right elbow debridement surgery on Feb. 10, was 5-2 with a save and a 4.83 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, over three stints with Oakland last year. The 26-year-old right-hander also went 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts, with Triple-A Las Vegas.

This is the first trade between Oakland and San Francisco since Dec. 4, 1990, when the A’s acquired OF Ernest Riles from the Giants for OF Darren Lewis and Minor League pitcher Pedro Pena.