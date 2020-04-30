Braves to broadcast new series “1995: Rise of the A” highlighting the connection between the '95 team and the emergence of Atlanta’s music industry

ATLANTA -- The Braves have created a five-part series entitled “1995: Rise of the A” chronicling the relationship between the Braves World Series championship run in 1995 and the rise of the music and entertainment scene that shaped Atlanta’s culture today. The full series will be available beginning this Sunday,

ATLANTA -- The Braves have created a five-part series entitled “1995: Rise of the A” chronicling the relationship between the Braves World Series championship run in 1995 and the rise of the music and entertainment scene that shaped Atlanta’s culture today. The full series will be available beginning this Sunday, May 3 on Braves YouTube.

The series will cover a variety of topics from Atlanta’s emergence as an entertainment capital following 1995, to the Braves’ arrival in the hip-hop and fashion scene, with the team’s signature ‘A’ cap becoming a symbol for the city. Throughout the series, Braves Alumni, Atlanta influencers, and music executives will explore baseball’s role in shaping Atlanta’s culture today.

Several Braves players, alumni, Atlanta artists and entertainers appear in the series including Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint; alumni David Justice; founding member of Outkast, Big Boi; member of Migos, Offset; Atlanta producer, Jermaine Dupri; rapper Big Gipp from Goodie Mob; and former record executive and Atlanta native, Shanti Das.