Blue Jays announce ticket policy for games through May 31

The Toronto Blue Jays today announce the team’s ticket policy for games through May 31. Refunds for games scheduled to take place between March 26 to May 31, inclusive, are now available for all ticket and suite products. Purchasers of Season Ticket Memberships, Ticket Packs, Group tickets, and Executive Suite

The Toronto Blue Jays today announce the team’s ticket policy for games through May 31.

Refunds for games scheduled to take place between March 26 to May 31, inclusive, are now available for all ticket and suite products. Purchasers of Season Ticket Memberships, Ticket Packs, Group tickets, and Executive Suite licences will receive an account credit, with the option to obtain a refund, while fans with single game tickets can request a refund through their Ticketmaster account. Fans who purchased tickets from a secondary site should reach out to the company’s customer service department.

Affected ticket buyers will be contacted directly with more information about their options. Fans can also visit bluejays.com/tickets.

The Blue Jays would like to thank fans for their incredible support and patience during this difficult time. The club will continue to communicate updates about the 2020 schedule as they become available.