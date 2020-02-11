Blue Jays Spring Training invite

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a Minor League contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training. Petricka, 31, made six appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, posting a 3.38 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. The 6-5, 200 lb. right-hander also

Petricka, 31, made six appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, posting a 3.38 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. The 6-5, 200 lb. right-hander also pitched in 40 Triple-A games in 2019, where he went 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA. Petricka spent his 2018 campaign as a member of the Blue Jays and put together a 3-1 record with a 4.53 ERA across 41 outings. The Northfield, MN, native has pitched in seven Major League seasons, compiling a 10-12 record and a 3.96 ERA over 228 relief appearances.