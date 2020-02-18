Sales now open for Jays Care's half-million-dollar Opening Weekend 50/50 jackpot

Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, is excited to announce the launch of sales for the 2020 Opening Weekend 50/50 jackpot, with a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000. New in 2020, fans will also be eligible to win four exclusive Blue Jays Early Bird prizes.

Sales for the draw opened online today at 10 a.m. ET and will continue – with one combined jackpot online and in-stadium – through the final game of Opening Weekend presented by TD on Sunday, March 29. The Blue Jays open their 2020 season at home on Thursday, March 26 with a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Fans 18 years of age or older, who are located in Ontario at the time of purchase, can buy tickets now at jayscare.com/5050 or at Rogers Centre over Opening Weekend.

Early Bird Prizes

1) A trip for two to cheer on the Blue Jays in Montreal

Early Bird deadline: March 2

2) Bo Bichette signed jersey

Early Bird deadline: March 14

3) Back-to-back World Series artwork, autographed by 25 members of the 1992/93 championship teams

Early Bird deadline: March 21

4) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed jersey

Early Bird deadline: March 24

Grand Prize

Minimum $500,000 50/50 jackpot

Sales close: March 29

Funds raised through 50/50 will help Jays Care level the playing field for children and youth facing barriers across Ontario. Tens of thousands of kids participate in regular Jays Care programming every year, including Rookie League, Challenger Baseball, Girls At Bat, Home Run Scholars, and RBI. To learn more, please visit jayscare.com.