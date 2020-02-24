Blue Jays sign LHP Marc Rzepczynski

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with LHP Marc Rzepczynski on a Minor League contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training.

** Rzepczynski**, 34, made 45 relief appearances for the Triple-A Reno Aces last season while going 2-4 with a 5.04 ERA. The left-hander last pitched in the majors in 2018, splitting time with the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians. Over the course of 10 Major League campaigns, the native of Oak Lawn, IL, has compiled a 3.89 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with 409 strikeouts in 434.2 innings pitched.