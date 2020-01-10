Braves agree to terms with six players

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today announced the organization has agreed to terms with six players who were eligible for salary arbitration on one-year, non-guaranteed contracts for the 2020 season. The Braves agreed to terms with pitchers LHP Grant Dayton ($655,000), RHP Luke Jackson ($1.825 million), and RHP Mike Foltynewicz

The Braves agreed to terms with pitchers LHP Grant Dayton ($655,000), RHP Luke Jackson ($1.825 million), and RHP Mike Foltynewicz ($6.425 million), infielders Johan Camargo ($1.7 million) and Dansby Swanson ($3.15 million), and outfielder Adam Duvall ($3.25 million).