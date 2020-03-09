Brewers announce 2020 regular-season broadcast schedule

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2020 regular-season broadcast schedule, which includes all 162 games broadcast on both television and radio. FOX Sports Wisconsin, the exclusive local television home of the Brewers, will broadcast 155 contests, featuring Brian Anderson as the Brewers’ primary play-by-play announcer, with Matt Lepay

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the exclusive local television home of the Brewers, will broadcast 155 contests, featuring Brian Anderson as the Brewers’ primary play-by-play announcer, with Matt Lepay joining color analyst Bill Schroeder in the broadcast booth for select telecasts. Sophia Minnaert will return as the primary sideline reporter while Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez will host Brewers Live, which airs before and after each Brewers telecast. Coshun and Melendez will be joined by Schroeder and former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine on Brewers Live.

The complete FOX Sports Wisconsin broadcast schedule may be found here.

The seven remaining games listed below will be broadcast nationally, including ESPN’s first Sunday Night Baseball telecast of the season. In total, the Brewers are scheduled to have 12 games on national television, with five broadcasts also airing simultaneously on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

• Sunday, March 29 vs. Chicago Cubs (ESPN)

• Sunday, April 19 at New York Mets (ESPN)

• Sunday, May 3 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (ESPN)

• Thursday, May 14 at Cincinnati Reds (FS1)

• Saturday, June 6 at Boston Red Sox (FOX)

• Saturday, July 4 at St. Louis Cardinals (FOX)

• Saturday, Aug. 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds (FS1)

In addition, the following 11 Sunday games will air on Telemundo Wisconsin:

• April 12 vs. New York Mets

• May 10 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

• May 24 vs. Chicago Cubs

• June 14 vs. Cincinnati Reds

• June 28 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

• July 12 vs. Colorado Rockies

• July 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

• Aug. 9 vs. Chicago Cubs

• Aug. 23 vs. Cincinnati Reds

• Sept. 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

• Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Brewers fans can also listen to each game broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network, featuring Hall of Fame announcer Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle. Note that games not broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ will be carried on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.

GAME TIME UPDATE

Please note that the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 23 will be played at 3:15 p.m. CT. This game time was previously listed as TBD when game times were announced in January.