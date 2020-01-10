Brewers On Deck officially sold out 

MILWAUKEE – Brewers On Deck has officially sold out, marking the second consecutive year that tickets have sold out in advance of the event. Tickets – including day of event tickets – are no longer available. Set to take place on Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MILWAUKEE – Brewers On Deck has officially sold out, marking the second consecutive year that tickets have sold out in advance of the event. Tickets – including day of event tickets – are no longer available.

Set to take place on Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, Brewers On Deck is the winter fan festival that bridges the gap between the Wisconsin winter and Spring Training.

Brewers On Deck will feature a number of activities for the entire family. Autographs and photos from Brewers players, coaches and alumni, interactive games, Q&A sessions and game shows with Brewers players, coaches and broadcasters, vendor booths with baseball memorabilia, the Brewers Community Foundation treasure hunt and live auction, as well as many other activities will all be a part of Brewers On Deck.

A portion of the proceeds from Brewers On Deck will benefit Brewers Community Foundation. Details regarding player appearances and event activities will be announced later this month.