Brewers Sign Outfielder Avisaíl García

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free agent outfielder Avisaíl García to a two-year contract with a club option for 2022. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

“Avisaíl provides an impactful right-handed hitting force in our lineup,” said Stearns. “Adding him to our current group of outfielders strengthens what was already one of the strongest outfields in baseball.”

García, 28, batted .282 with 20 HR (career high), 72 RBI and 10 stolen bases (career high) in 125 games with Tampa Bay this past season. He made 122 starts (89g in RF, 23g at DH, 10g in CF). He batted .294 (42-for-143) with runners in scoring position.

García owns a career batting average of .273 with 96 HR and 374 RBI in 763 games with Detroit (2012-13), Chicago-AL (2013-18) and Tampa Bay (2019). His best season came with the White Sox in 2017 as he batted a career-high .330 with 18 HR and a career-high 80 RBI in 136 games. He was named to his only All-Star Game that season and was among the American League leaders in batting average (2nd), on-base percentage (6th, .380), triples (T9th, 5), OPS (10th, .885) and hits (10th, 171).

The native of Anaco, Venezuela was originally signed by Detroit as a non-drafted free agent on July 6, 2007. He was a member of the 2012 American League-champion Tigers during his rookie season.