Brewers statement

“The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game day staff is our top priority. We fully support the measures taken today by Major League Baseball. We will have more information at a future date for our fans who have tickets to Spring Training or regular season games.”

NOTE: There will be an optional player workout in Phoenix tomorrow, but no player workouts on Saturday or Sunday. Players are currently scheduled to report to American Family Fields of Phoenix at 10 a.m. Monday with a workout tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Workouts on the Major and Minor League side will not be open to the public. There is no media availability for players or staff from today through the weekend, but there will be media availability on Monday.