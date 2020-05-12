Cardinals Care spring grant cycle to aid 70 area nonprofits

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 12, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Cardinals Care will distribute over $150,000 in grant money to 70 area nonprofit groups that support local kids as part of the team’s spring grant cycle. The grants will be used to fund tangible items, one-time

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 12, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Cardinals Care will distribute over $150,000 in grant money to 70 area nonprofit groups that support local kids as part of the team’s spring grant cycle. The grants will be used to fund tangible items, one-time capital expenses and special supplies or purchases that directly benefit children.

Organizations that have been a 501(c)(3) for at least a year and are interested in applying for a Cardinals Care grant can find more information at cardinals.com/grants.

2020 Spring Grant Recipients