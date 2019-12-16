Chiefs and Royals Holiday Day Out with Community Services League Clients

EVENT: Low-income single mothers from the area will be treated to a spa day that includes manipedis, massages, makeovers and a family photo at the Community Services League BlendWell Community Café. Players from the Royals will join Chiefs players at 1:30 p.m. to mingle with guests. They will also help

EVENT: Low-income single mothers from the area will be treated to a spa day that includes manipedis, massages, makeovers and a family photo at the Community Services League BlendWell Community Café. Players from the Royals will join Chiefs players at 1:30 p.m. to mingle with guests. They will also help serve lattes, take photos and distribute gift bags. Both the Royals and Chiefs will give gifts to the participants as well.

The Royals and Chiefs are making financial contributions to the organization to assist with the program.

DATE: Tomorrow, December 17

TIME: Player Arrival: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Community Services Leagues BlendWell Community Café

10725 US-24 Independence, MO 64054

PARTICIPANTS:

Royals:

Alex Gordon

Bubba Starling

Chiefs:

Mike Pennel

Demarcus Robinson

Damien Wilson

Participants subject to change*

For more information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.