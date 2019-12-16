Chiefs and Royals Holiday Day Out with Community Services League Clients
EVENT: Low-income single mothers from the area will be treated to a spa day that includes manipedis, massages, makeovers and a family photo at the Community Services League BlendWell Community Café. Players from the Royals will join Chiefs players at 1:30 p.m. to mingle with guests. They will also help serve lattes, take photos and distribute gift bags. Both the Royals and Chiefs will give gifts to the participants as well.
The Royals and Chiefs are making financial contributions to the organization to assist with the program.
DATE: Tomorrow, December 17
TIME: Player Arrival: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Community Services Leagues BlendWell Community Café
10725 US-24 Independence, MO 64054
PARTICIPANTS:
Royals:
Alex Gordon
Bubba Starling
Chiefs:
Mike Pennel
Demarcus Robinson
Damien Wilson
Participants subject to change*
