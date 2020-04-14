Cleveland Indians & WKYC announce our kids, our tribe fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

WHAT: The Cleveland Indians and WKYC have partnered for the Our Kids, Our Tribe fundraiser to raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic. WKYC will air special programming featuring interviews with Tribe players and alumni, as well as interviews with kids and staff

WHAT: The Cleveland Indians and WKYC have partnered for the Our Kids, Our Tribe fundraiser to raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WKYC will air special programming featuring interviews with Tribe players and alumni, as well as interviews with kids and staff from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. The first half hour of programming will stream on WKYC.com and the 7 p.m. hour will be live on channel 3.

The funds raised during the Our Kids, Our Tribe fundraiser will go towards Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio’s creation of virtual programming during this pandemic and to help the Clubs weather this difficult time until they can reopen.

Indians players and alumni to appear on WKYC

Terry Francona

Sandy Alomar

Kenny Lofton

Carlos Carrasco

Shane Bieber

And more...

Fans can help support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio by donating at Indians.com and WKYC.com starting on Thursday, April 16 at 10 a.m ET.

WHEN: Thursday, April 16, 6:30 – 8 p.m. ET

WHERE: WKYC.com: 6:30 – 7 p.m. ET

Channel 3 WKYC: 7 – 8 p.m. ET