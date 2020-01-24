Club statement on the passing of Jay Allen

“The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn that the club’s public address announcer, Jay Allen, passed away this morning. Everyone admired Jay’s faith, determination and positive mindset during his fight with cancer. His vocal passion for the Tigers and sports across the state of Michigan endeared him to millions

“The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn that the club’s public address announcer, Jay Allen, passed away this morning. Everyone admired Jay’s faith, determination and positive mindset during his fight with cancer. His vocal passion for the Tigers and sports across the state of Michigan endeared him to millions of fans, and his impact will never be forgotten. The Tigers extend their condolences to Jay’s family and friends at this trying time.”