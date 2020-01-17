Commissioner's statement

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the passing of former Kansas City Royals Chairman and Owner David Glass, who was 84: “David Glass was one of our game’s most active and respected owners for more than a quarter of a century. He provided outstanding

“David Glass was one of our game’s most active and respected owners for more than a quarter of a century. He provided outstanding service to the industry in many ways, including as a member of numerous ownership committees, such as the Executive Council, and as Chairman of the Board of MLB Advanced Media. While providing great leadership for our industry, he also was a tremendous fan of the game. The Royals’ 2015 World Championship was a tribute to his stewardship of the franchise and his passion for baseball in Kansas City.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Ruth and their three children, including former Royals President Dan Glass.”