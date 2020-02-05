Cubs invite 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs have invited the following 21 non-roster players to major league spring training, which begins Wednesday, February 12 when pitchers and catchers have their first formal workout at the club’s Nike Performance Center in Mesa, Ariz. The team’s first full squad workout will take place Monday,

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs have invited the following 21 non-roster players to major league spring training, which begins Wednesday, February 12 when pitchers and catchers have their first formal workout at the club’s Nike Performance Center in Mesa, Ariz. The team’s first full squad workout will take place Monday, February 17.

The following 12 pitchers have been invited to major league camp: right-handed pitchers Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Dakota Mekkes, Brandon Morrow, Caleb Simpson, Brock Stewart and Ben Taylor, as well as left-handed pitchers Rex Brothers, Danny Hultzen, Tyler Olson, C.D. Pelham and Wyatt Short.

Four infielders have been invited to major league camp: Carlos Asuaje, Trent Giambrone, Corban Joseph and Hernán Pérez.

Two outfielders have been invited to big league camp: Noel Cuevas and Ian Miller.

Three catchers have been invited to big league camp: P.J. Higgins, Jhonny Pereda and Josh Phegley.