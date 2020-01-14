D-backs Acquire Jeremy Beasley From Angels for Matt Andriese

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Matt Andriese. The 40-man roster is at 39. Beasley, 24, spent the majority of 2019 at Double-A Mobile and, in 23 games (22 starts), he went 6-7 with a 4.06 ERA (49 ER in

Beasley, 24, spent the majority of 2019 at Double-A Mobile and, in 23 games (22 starts), he went 6-7 with a 4.06 ERA (49 ER in 108.2 IP), .258 opponent average and 102 strikeouts. He also made 3 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake, going 1-0 with a 7.90 ERA (12 ER in 13.2 IP).

In 2 seasons at Double-A Mobile (2018-19), he appeared in 33 games (29 starts) and went 9-10 with a 3.59 ERA (61 ER in 153.0 IP), .244 opponent average and 139 strikeouts.

In 3 seasons in the Angels’ system (2017-19), he appeared in 68 games (43 starts) and went 16-15 with a 3.56 ERA (105 ER in 265.2 IP), .247 opponent average and 256 strikeouts.

In 2018, he was the inaugural recipient of the Angels’ Aaron Cox Award, given annually to the Minor League player voted as the best teammate, one who enriches the lives of those around him and best exemplifies selflessness, persistence, enthusiasm, and commitment to a well-reasoned process and continued growth regardless of circumstance and spreads these attributes to all those he touches.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is a native of Lyons, Ga., and was the Angels’ 30th-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Clemson University. He was teammates with current D-back farmhand Seth Beer.

Andriese, 30, played parts of 2 seasons with the D-backs in 2018-19. In 68 games (1 start), he went 5-8 with 1 save, a 5.62 ERA (56 ER in 89.2 IP) and 98 strikeouts.