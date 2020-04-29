D-backs continue 50/50 raffle weekly during Throwback Thursday classic games on Fox Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and FOX Sports Arizona have donated nearly $20,000 to local community funds during the first two weeks of the 50/50 Raffle, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation matching gift. The first two Raffle winners included a local firefighter and healthcare industry worker. The 50/50

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and FOX Sports Arizona have donated nearly $20,000 to local community funds during the first two weeks of the 50/50 Raffle, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation matching gift. The first two Raffle winners included a local firefighter and healthcare industry worker.

The 50/50 Raffle, supported by Arizona Lottery, will continue weekly with updates given during FOX Sports Arizona replay game and a winner will be chosen during D-backs Throwback Thursday Classic games through May.

The 50/50 Raffle is available for all fans in Arizona, who can purchase raffle tickets online at dbacks.com/5050raffle. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is also matching the charitable portion of the 50/50 Raffle, doubling the impact in the community to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the coronavirus national emergency. Each week, the 50/50 Raffle will continue to launch on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and run through the following week’s replays, with the drawing being held on Thursday evenings, three hours into the D-backs Throwback Thursday Classic games broadcasted on FOX Sports Arizona.

Below is a list of D-backs Throwback Thursday Classics to be aired in May on FOX Sports Arizona:

Thursday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. - 2011 NLDS Game 4 vs. Brewers

Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. - 2001 NLCS Game 5 at Braves

Thursday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. - 2001 World Series Game 1 vs. Yankees

Thursday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. - 2001 World Series Game 2 vs. Yankees

Fans must be within the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle ticket online. Raffle tickets are available for three for $5, 10 for $10 or 80 for $20. Each Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation draws a raffle ticket in which half of that week’s jackpot goes to one lucky fan and the other half benefits the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The winner will be announced during the weekly Throwback Thursday Classic games on FOX Sports Arizona and posted online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.

With the nearly $20,000 raised during the 50/50 Raffle, combined with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation $1 million previous contribution, the D-backs have donated nearly $1.1 million to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the coronavirus national emergency. Last year the 50/50 Raffle raised nearly $3 million with approximately half benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The D-backs set a 50/50 Raffle record on Aug. 30, 2017 with $245,856 raised in one night to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.