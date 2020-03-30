D-backs to donate another $500,000 to community for emergency relief efforts

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation announced the donation of an additional $500,000 to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the current national emergency, bringing the franchise’s current total to more than $1 million. “The needs in our community continue to grow, particularly in the healthcare industry and

“The needs in our community continue to grow, particularly in the healthcare industry and we feel it’s important to continue to give back to those heroes,” said D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick. “We can’t help but be inspired by those who are sacrificing so much right now to keep us all safe and we want to continue to inspire others during these unprecedented times.”

“We are fortunate to not only be in a position to continue to give back, but to be in touch regularly with those in the medical field who can help distribute these funds in a meaningful way,“ said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “Whether it is personal protective equipment, critical resources to support healthcare personnel or technology to provide virtual visits for those currently receiving care, we believe this money can make an immediate impact.”

The Foundation’s initial donation of $550,000 last week was spread among numerous non-profit organizations that focus on emergency food supply and distribution as well as support for children of working healthcare professionals. This current donation will address that growing need in addition to benefitting those in the medical/healthcare fields.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and team will continue to monitor the situation in the event additional assistance can be made available, if necessary.