Dodgers roster moves 

GLENDALE – The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned catcher Keibert Ruiz, infielder Zach McKinstry, outfielders DJ Peters and Luke Raley and have reassigned right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus and infielders Jacob Amaya and Omar Estevez to minor league camp. The Spring Training roster is now at 44 (22 pitchers, 22 position players).

Players to MiLB Camp

RHP Brett de Geus

C Keibert Ruiz

IF Jacob Amaya

IF Omar Estevez

IF Zach McKinstry

OF DJ Peters

OF Luke Raley