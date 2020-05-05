Dodgers Zoom party draws 3 former MVPs, nearly 12,000 unique logins

LOS ANGELES – Nearly 12,000 unique accounts logged into the Dodgers’ second Zoom Party last night, which featured three former Most Valuable Players among current and former players and a surprise appearance by actor Cedric the Entertainer. The Dodgers’ Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna

LOS ANGELES – Nearly 12,000 unique accounts logged into the Dodgers’ second Zoom Party last night, which featured three former Most Valuable Players among current and former players and a surprise appearance by actor Cedric the Entertainer.

The Dodgers’ Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current players Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Ross Stripling and Justin Turner. Former Dodgers Andre Ethier, Steve Garvey, Adrián González and Orel Hershiser also participated in the 45-minute event, which included video fan questions and a singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch.

The Dodgers also announced plans for a third Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.