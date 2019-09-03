Four Minor League players suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that four Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Free agent Minor League pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League pitcher Andy Maldonado, who is currently on the

Free agent Minor League pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League pitcher Andy Maldonado, who is currently on the roster of the Dominican Summer League Pirates, have each received a 72-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Program.

Boston Red Sox Minor League catcher Elih Marrero, who is currently on the roster of the Single-A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League, and free agent Minor League pitcher Cole Watts have each received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Program.

The suspensions of Maldonado and Marrero will be effective at the start of their respective 2020 seasons, while the suspensions of De Leon and Watts will be effective upon their signing with another Major League organization.