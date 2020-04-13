FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The Fan broadcast schedule of Texas Rangers games, April 13-19

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for April 13-19 The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for April 13-19 (all programming to be carried on FSSW): Tuesday, April 14—FSSW will do a full night of Rangers programming: 5:30 p.m.— Rangers Classic Game --June

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for April 13-19

The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for April 13-19 (all programming to be carried on FSSW):

Tuesday, April 14—FSSW will do a full night of Rangers programming:

5:30 p.m.— Rangers Classic Game --June 2, 2015 vs. Chicago-AL (Joey Gallo MLB Debut/Rangers won, 15-2)

8:00 p.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

9:00 p.m.— Rangers Classic Game—August 3, 2015 vs. Houston (Adrian Beltre’s 3rd career cycle/Rangers won, 12-9)

Wednesday, April 15

12:00 a.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

9:00 a.m.— Rangers Classic Game --June 2, 2015 vs. Chicago-AL (Joey Gallo MLB Debut/Rangers won, 15-2)

11:30 a.m.— Rangers Classic Game—August 3, 2015 vs. Houston (Adrian Beltre’s 3rd career cycle/Rangers won, 12-9)

2:30 p.m.—Jackie Robinson Day Encore Game—April 15, 2019 vs. Los Angeles-AL (Rangers won, 12-7)

Friday, April 17

3:00 p.m.—Ivan Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony on August 12, 2017

3:30 p.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

4:30 p.m.—Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony on August 31, 2019

6:00 p.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—July 16, 2010 at Boston (Bengie Molina’s cycle/Rangers won, 8-4)

9:00 p.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—April 2, 2013 at Houston (Yu Darvish retired 1st 26 batters/Rangers won, 8-4)

Saturday, April 18

11:00 a.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—July 16, 2010 at Boston (Bengie Molina’s cycle/Rangers won, 8-4)

2:00 p.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—April 2, 2013 at Houston (Yu Darvish retired 1st 26 batters/Rangers won, 8-4)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The FAN and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday, April 18

6:00 p.m.--Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Taco Casa—September 29, 2019 vs, New York—AL (Final Game at Globe Life Park/Rangers won, 6-1)

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The schedule of Rangers television and radio programming will be updated each week.