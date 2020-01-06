Giants announce non-roster invitees to 2020 Spring Training

 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to the following 18 players, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today:

Pitchers (10)

  • RHP Matt Carasiti
  • RHP Tyler Cyr
  • RHP Rico Garcia
  • RHP Sean Hjelle
  • RHP Trey McNutt
  • LHP Sam Moll
  • RHP Carlos Navas
  • RHP Andrew Triggs
  • RHP Raffi Vizcaino
  • RHP Sam Wolff

Catchers (3)

  • Joey Bart
  • Tyler Heineman
  • Chad Tromp

Infielders (3)

  • Cristhian Adames
  • Zach Green
  • Drew Robinson

Outfielders (2)

  • Joey Rickard
  • Jamie Westbrook
