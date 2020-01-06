Giants announce non-roster invitees to 2020 Spring Training
San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to the following 18 players, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today:
Pitchers (10)
- RHP Matt Carasiti
- RHP Tyler Cyr
- RHP Rico Garcia
- RHP Sean Hjelle
- RHP Trey McNutt
- LHP Sam Moll
- RHP Carlos Navas
- RHP Andrew Triggs
- RHP Raffi Vizcaino
- RHP Sam Wolff
Catchers (3)
- Joey Bart
- Tyler Heineman
- Chad Tromp
Infielders (3)
- Cristhian Adames
- Zach Green
- Drew Robinson
Outfielders (2)
- Joey Rickard
- Jamie Westbrook