Giants announce plans for Opening Day at Home presented by Oracle

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants are marking the team’s original home opener date on Friday, April 3 by encouraging fans to stay home and stay safe. The Club’s ‘Opening Day at Home Presented by Oracle’ includes the re-broadcast of the historic 2014 NLCS Game 5 at 1:35 p.m. along with a number of social media activations. Fans can tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area or sfgiants.com at 1:35 p.m. for a special GIANTS STREAM presented by Oracle and can also follow along on Twitter (@SFGiants) for special appearances, including a message from Giants Broadcaster Mike Krukow, the national anthem performed by former Giant Jake Peavy and lineups announced by Renel Brooks-Moon. The GIANTS STREAM will also be available on all of our social channels: YouTube.com/Giants; Facebook.com/Giants; and on Twitter @SFGiants. Community Support The Giants are working with many of our community partners, Junior Giants families and employees directly impacted by COVID-19 to provide assistance, support and guidance. For more information on these efforts, and to find resources and updates, visit our website under COVID-19 2020 Season Updates. We are working closely with Major League Baseball (MLB) and our local authorities to ensure we make the best decisions to protect public health and safety. You’ll also find on our revised sfgiants.com/FANS page a central hub of information that includes a schedule of the classic Giants games on NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR, puzzles/games/coloring pages for the kids, highlights of our latest content on YouTube and more.

Social Media Activations As part of the ‘Opening Day at Home,’ the team encourages fans to show their team spirit by wearing Giants orange and joining us virtually to hear from members of the Giants Family and to watch memorable moments in Giants history.

Fans can visit sfgiants.com for complete details about Friday’s #SFGOpeningDayAtHome presented by Oracle and the team’s ongoing efforts to support the community.

