Indians extend 19 non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training camp

CLEVELAND, OH -- The Cleveland Indians today extended non-roster invitations to 19 players to 2020 Major League Spring Training Camp.

The following players have been invited to Major League camp:

PITCHERS (9)

83 Angulo, Argenis (RHP)

86 Dowdy, Kyle (RHP)

89 Gose, Anthony (LHP)

78 Hill, Cam (RHP)

53 Leone, Dominic (RHP)

80 Martinez, Henry (RHP)

91 Robinson, Jared (RHP)

93 Siri, Dalbert (RHP)

94 Stephens, Jordan (RHP)

CATCHERS (3)

65 Collins, Gavin

69 Giljegiljaw Kungkuan

46 Taylor, Beau

INFIELDERS (4)

84 Clement, Ernie

6 Freeman, Mike

66 Garcia, Wilson

67 Krieger, Tyler

OUTFIELDERS (3)

76 Longo, Mitch

79 Marabell, Connor

81 Tom, Ka’ai

RHP Argenis Angulo (age 24)

Posted a 4-2 record with 5 saves and a 3.45 ERA in 48 relief outings/1 start (62.2IP, 43H, 24ER, 38BB, 88SO, .191 avg.) between AA Akron and AAA Columbus in 2019...Member of Team Venezuela for the November 2019 WSBC Premier12 event, a 2020 Olympic qualifier.

RHP Kyle Dowdy (26)

Acquired by Cleveland from Detroit along with OF Leonys Martin in July 2018. Was a Rule 5 draft selection by the NY Mets in December 2018, later claimed by the Texas Rangers, making his first 13 Major League appearances. Finished the year between AA Akron and AAA Columbus upon being returned to the organization.

LHP Anthony Gose (29)

Split 2019 between High-A Lynchburg and AA Akron in his first season in the Indians organization, posting a combined ERA of 2.48 ERA in 32 games (29.0IP, 16H, 8ER, 29BB, 35SO, .165 avg)...Converted to pitcher in 2017, appeared in 372 ML games as an outfielder with Toronto and Detroit, 2012-16.

RHP Cam Hill (25)

Split 2019 season between Single-A Lake County, Mahoning Valley and AAA Columbus after missing most of 2018 due to a reconstructive right elbow surgery…Recorded a 2.42 ERA over his first 18 appearances (6 ER/22.1 IP) with Columbus.

RHP Dominic Leone (28)

Free agent was signed to a Minor League contract today…Spent last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals following acquisition from Toronto in January of 2018…Veteran of 229 Major League relief appearances with four clubs dating back to his 8-win rookie season of 2014 with Seattle…Also pitched with Toronto & Arizona…Norwich, CT native & Clemson alum.

RHP Henry Martinez (25)

Split 2019 campaign between AA Akron and AAA Columbus, posting a 4.37 ERA (59.2IP, 54H, 29ER, 48SO)...His 47 outings were tied for second in the organization... Combined on the year right-handed hitters batted .218 (27-for-124).

RHP Jared Robinson (25)

Split the season between High-A Lynchburg, AA Akron and AAA Columbus, recording a 3.34 ERA in 40 relief outings (70.0IP, 56H, 26ER, 35BB, 97SO, .217 avg)...His 70 relief innings led the system...Averaged 12.5 strikeouts per 9.0 IP on the year after entering the season with a professional career mark of 6.54 SO per 9.0 IP.

RHP Dalbert Siri (25)

Spent most of the season at AA Akron, posting a season ERA of 2.83 in 46 relief outings (47.2IP, 37H, 15ER, 29BB, 52SO, .215 avg)...Was tied for fourth in the system in games pitched and led the PD system with 10 saves...Posted a second half ERA of 1.96 over his last 18 appearances of the year (18.1IP, 13H, 4ER, 18SO).

RHP Jordan Stephens (27)

Spent the season between the Indians and White Sox organizations after being claimed on waivers on June 15...Assigned to AA Akron in June following the waiver claim, posting a 2.50 ERA in 8 relief appearances (18.0IP, 17H, 5ER, 21SO) before throwing 5.0 shutout innings in lone Double-A start...Elevated to Columbus on Aug. 1.

C Gavin Collins (24)

Spent entire season at Single-A Lynchburg, appearing in 54 games at catcher, 29 games at first base and 1 game at third base...Tossed out 19 of 45 runners attempting to steal (42%) off him...For the year, the 13th round selection (2016) batted .262 (91-347) with 21 2B, 7 HR and 61 RBI in 100 games (.325/.395/.720).

C Giljegiljaw Kungkuan (26)

Played under the name Li-Jen Chu, 2014-19, before legally changing to his aboriginal Taiwanese tribal name in the offseason… Spent 2019 in AA Akron, appearing in 60 games….Pronounced \Gi-li Gi-lao Gong-Kuan\.

C Beau Taylor (29)

Signed as a Minor League free agent on Dec. 6….He split the 2019 campaign between Triple-A Las Vegas and Oakland before spending nearly a month in the Toronto organization following an August 16 waiver claim.

INF Ernie Clement (23)

Spent most of the season at AA Akron, appearing in 98 games...Finished the season in Columbus, appearing in three regular season games and all eight postseason contests for the Int'l League champs.

INF Mike Freeman (32)

Spent virtually the entire season in Cleveland and flourished in a utility role, posting a season OPS of .752 with an on-base pct. of .362…Outrighted on to AAA Columbus roster on December 22 and invited to camp.

INF Wilson Garcia (25)

Spent first season in the Indians organization at AA Akron, posting 33 extra-bases hits and 46 RBI over the first 69 games of the season before suffering a right foot fracture (second metatarsal on hit by pitch) on June 19, ending his season...At the time of his injury he was leading the Indians system in doubles, T3rd in hits and T4th in XBH and RBI.

INF Tyler Krieger (25)

Split the first 3 months of the season between AA Akron and AAA Columbus, but injuries and illness limited him to just 61 games...Was on the Injured List in June with a left quad strain and then did not play after July 11 due to an illness.

OF Mitch Longo (24)

Spent the entire season with AA Akron...The Mayfield, OH native and Ohio University alum was on the Injured List most of May with a back strain...Hit .312 (24-for-77) in July with an .835 OPS...Appeared in 66 games in LF and 5 games in RF.

OF Connor Marabell (25)

Spent most of the year in AA Akron and was with AAA Columbus over two stints in June and August…Combined on the year he batted .264 (128-for-485) with 26 2B, 9 HR and 57 RBI in 131 games...Was second among organizational hitters in games, sixth in hits and tied for eighth in doubles.

OF Ka’ai Tom (25)

Led organizational hitters in RBI (86), total bases (255) and extra-base hits (T1st, 60) and was second in runs (83) while amassing professional career-highs in every offensive category...Began the year in AA Akron and reached base safely in 53 of 54 games, May 21-July 18…Promoted to AAA Columbus, July 5, and appeared in the Double-A All-Star Game.