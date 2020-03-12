Indians statement following MLB decision to delay 2020 season

Cleveland, OH— The Cleveland Indians organization issued the following statement following Major League Baseball’s decision today to delay the 2020 season and suspending Spring Training games: We are aware of Commissioner Robert Manfred’s decision today to delay the start of the 2020 MLB regular season by at least two weeks

We are aware of Commissioner Robert Manfred’s decision today to delay the start of the 2020 MLB regular season by at least two weeks and suspending Spring Training games. We fully support today’s decision as the safety of our community, fans and our employees/uniformed staff is of the utmost importance.

We will provide further details as soon as we have more clarity from MLB on the status of the start of our season.