Information from the Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas— Following today’s announcement from Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers issued the following statement:

“With the health and safety of our fans, players, and employees being top priority, the Texas Rangers unconditionally support Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season. We thank our fans for their understanding and patience during these unprecedented times”

Youth Academy

The Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex will suspend programming indefinitely effective immediately. The Rangers have notified the athletes and teams who play and train at the Academy’s facilities that the team will closely monitor the situation and keep them apprised of developments. The decision was made due to an abundance of caution for the well-being of the youth athletes and their families.

Cancelled Spring Training Games at Surprise Stadium

Refunds for the five remaining Texas Rangers spring training games at Surprise Stadium (March 13-15-16-19-20) will be automatically refunded if tickets were purchased at Surprise Stadium Box Office, by phone, or through an authorized Tickets.com outlet.For tickets purchased with cash, a refund check will be mailed to customers with an account. If you don’t have an account, please fill out the refund request form and include your original tickets.

StubHub/Secondary Market Ticket Purchases: For tickets purchased via StubHub or another reseller, please refer to the ‘Help’ section of the site from which you purchased your tickets for details pertaining to postponed, rescheduled or canceled events. Surprise Stadium is not responsible for and will not provide any refunds or exchanges of any ticket purchased via StubHub or any other secondary market reseller. Any questions regarding tickets purchased via StubHub for a postponed, rescheduled or cancelled event should be directed to StubHub Customer Service at [email protected].

For more information, keep checking surprisestadium.com, contact the Surprise Stadium Box Office at 623-222-2222, or email [email protected].

Any Rangers Major or Minor League baseball activities at the Surprise complex will be closed to the public until further notice.

Cancelled Spring Training Games at Globe Life Field

For fans with tickets to the March 23 and 24 games at Globe Life Field in their season ticket packages, the Rangers will create a credit on the account holder’s season ticket members account, which can be used toward securing tickets to a future regular season game, can be used to pay for potential postseason tickets, or as a payment toward the renewal of a 2021 season package.

For fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone for the March 23 or 24 games, they will have a credit on their My Rangers Tickets account that can be used towards the purchase of a future game during the 2020 season.

For fans who purchased tickets for March 23 or 24 in person at the Texas Rangers ticket office, they can bring those tickets to the box office to exchange for a future date.

All seating locations for exchanges for future games are subject to availability.

Ticket policies for any postponed regular season games at Globe Life Field will be announced once the regular season is affected.

For more information, fans can call the Texas Rangers ticket office at 972RANGERS or contact their season ticket representatives.