Joint MLB-MiLB statement
Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball jointly issued the following statement today:
“The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.”