Joint MLB-MLBPA statement

“The MLB-MLBPA Joint Drug Prevention Program is administered independently and transparently by the parties’ jointly appointed Independent Program Administrator (IPA). In his annual report, the IPA discloses publicly the Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) granted to Players during the prior season. Since the inception of the Program, no Major League or Minor League player has ever received a TUE for, or otherwise received permission to use, Human Growth Hormone (HGH).”