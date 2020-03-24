Fun at home learning activities for students, teachers and parents available now at Marlins.com/HomeFun

MIAMI – Billy The Marlin has hit a home run, with a new activity zone – Marlins.com/HomeFun – where students, teachers, and parents can visit for fun at home activities. From coloring pages and word searches to development tips, the Miami Marlins, Miami Marlins Foundation and Billy The Marlin are

MIAMI – Billy The Marlin has hit a home run, with a new activity zone – Marlins.com/HomeFun – where students, teachers, and parents can visit for fun at home activities. From coloring pages and word searches to development tips, the Miami Marlins, Miami Marlins Foundation and Billy The Marlin are pitching in to ensure productive days for the entire family. With additional activities to be added soon, Billy’s Activity Zone will keep kids engaged with a variety of fun and educational options. Sharing your fun results on social is also encouraged – be sure to tag @Marlins to showcase the hard work!

Here is the initial list of activities available now at Marlins.com/HomeFun:

• Coloring Pages

• Word Searches

• Player Development Tips

• Coaching Tips

• Youth Baseball and Softball Toolkit -- The Miami Marlins Youth Baseball and Softball Toolkit is a great resource for players, coaches and parents, and features a welcome letter from Marlins player Brian Anderson.

• Fun At Bat -- Fun At Bat is an entry-level bat and ball program for kids, launched by USA Baseball, with an emphasis on character development, functional movement, active play, and fun. The program is locally supported by Florida Blue and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

One of the exciting activities that will be added this week to Billy’s Activity Zone is Major League Baseball’s Summer Slugger program. The Summer Slugger program was developed to combat summer learning loss during summer vacation, but is more important now during this unprecedented time with school closures. The course, designed for 4th and 5th graders, focuses on math and literacy skills, with the concepts taught through a baseball-themed experience.

Marlins.com/HomeFun is live now and will be continuously updated with additional activities.