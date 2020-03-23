Marlins Baseball returns to the airwaves with The Marlins Rewind

MIAMI – Grab your radio, phone, laptop, or nearest electronic device and set your dial to 940 AM WINZ, Miami Sports Station, to listen to replays of Marlins classics. The Miami Marlins and 940 WINZ, the official flagship radio station of the Marlins, will re-air classic games from club history,

MIAMI – Grab your radio, phone, laptop, or nearest electronic device and set your dial to 940 AM WINZ, Miami Sports Station, to listen to replays of Marlins classics. The Miami Marlins and 940 WINZ, the official flagship radio station of the Marlins, will re-air classic games from club history, which will be broadcast at 6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Tuesday, March 24. From thrilling no-hitters to nail-biting walk-off home runs, the excitement of Marlins baseball will leave you on the edge of your seat with a nostalgic smile.

In conjunction with the broadcasts, additional commentary from Marlins broadcasters, former players and special guests will accompany the action of the game. The first game of Marlins Rewind, airing on Tuesday at 6 p.m., is last year’s 16-0 win on June 4 over the Milwaukee Brewers, when Miami recorded the largest shutout victory in Franchise history. Glenn Geffner, who is entering his 13th season as a member of the Marlins radio broadcast team, will join Marlins Radio Network’s pregame host Kyle Sielaff to share his insight from the game.

Then on Thursday, March 26, fans can listen to last year’s thrilling 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on August 23 at Marlins Park, when the Marlins rallied to erase a seven-run deficit. Hall of Fame Broadcaster Dave Van Horne will discuss the memorable comeback with Kyle, breaking down the game’s key moments.

For more information, please visit the official team websites, Marlins.com or MarlinsBeisbol.com.