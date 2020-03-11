Mets agree to terms with 21 players

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 11, 2020 -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has agreed to terms with 21 players. The Mets agreed to terms with infielder Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashlor, infielder/outfielder J.D. Davis, infielder Andrés Giménez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, infielder Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 11, 2020 -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has agreed to terms with 21 players.

The Mets agreed to terms with infielder Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashlor, infielder/outfielder J.D. Davis, infielder Andrés Giménez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, infielder Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil, catcher Tomás Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, infielder Amed Rosario, catcher Ali Sánchez, RHP Paul Sewald, infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki and LHP Daniel Zamora.