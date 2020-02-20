Mets to play the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game at the United States Naval Academy

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will play the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game on Tuesday, March 24 at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Prior to

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will play the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game on Tuesday, March 24 at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Prior to the game, players and staff from both teams will visit with representatives from the Naval Academy and tour the academy facilities.

Tickets for the game, which is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., will not be made available to the public. The Naval Academy will distribute complimentary tickets to Midshipmen, as well as select members of the U.S. Navy.

The Mets open their Grapefruit League season on Saturday, February 22 with a split squad. The Mets will open the newly-renovated Clover Park vs. the Marlins at 1:10 p.m. and travel to Jupiter to play the Cardinals. New York will close out its Florida exhibition schedule with a game against the Orioles in Sarasota on Monday, March 23.