Miami Marlins Foundation and AT&T team up to serve those who serve our community

MIAMI – In celebration of Nurses Week (May 6-12) and Hospital Week (May 10-16), the Miami Marlins Foundation and AT&T are partnering to serve our frontline heroes with complimentary meals in appreciation for their dedication and service. Through AT&T’s support of the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, approximately 3,000 combined meals will be provided to the nursing staffs and healthcare workers, beginning at the following locations for Nurses Week:

• May 6 – Jackson Memorial Hospital

• May 7 – Jackson South Medical Center

• May 8 – Jackson North Medical Center

• May 11 – Miami VAHS: Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

The Miami Marlins Foundation and AT&T will celebrate Hospital Week on May 13, with complimentary meals for the nursing staff and healthcare workers at the University of Miami Health System (UHealth), long-time proud partner of Miami Marlins.

“In appreciation for the amazing men and women who have dedicated themselves to serve our community during this difficult time, we will be providing complimentary meals to our neighboring all-star nurses and the frontline healthcare professionals,” said Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director. “We are thankful for AT&T in joining our efforts in recognizing these incredible individuals.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging daily life as we know it and Florida’s healthcare professionals are operating on the frontlines of this crisis,” said AT&T Florida President Joe York. “With those in mind that leave their families every day to help others, AT&T is proud to partner with the Miami Marlins Foundation to feed Miami’s medical professionals. These brave men and women represent the best of us and we are pleased to offer our support.”

The partnership between the Miami Marlins Foundation and AT&T has also provided support to local police and fire departments as well as first responders. Approximately 200 meals from PINCHO were provided to the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23, in appreciation for their dedication to serving our community, especially during this challenging time.

The Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation have taken active roles in the South Florida community, providing assistance during these unprecedented times. With the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, which was launched in mid-March by the Miami Marlins Foundation, a Marlins Impact has been made in addressing urgent food security issues across the South Florida community due to COVID-19. The Miami Marlins Foundation has supported healthcare professionals, frontline heroes, students and seniors through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, as well as partner with WRECares to create masks out of Marlins uniforms.