MLB completes Red Sox investigation

42 minutes ago

Major League Baseball announced today that it has completed its investigation involving the Boston Red Sox. The decision by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. accompanies this press release. • Decision and Findings of the Commissioner in the Red Sox Investigation (PDF)

Decision and Findings of the Commissioner in the Red Sox Investigation (PDF)