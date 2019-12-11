MLB to hold its 2020 Draft in Omaha

Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced that the 2020 MLB Draft will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the NCAA's Men's College World Series (CWS). The announcement was made by MLB during the Baseball Winter Meetings. For the first time, the entire MLB Draft will be held without

Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced that the 2020 MLB Draft will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the NCAA's Men's College World Series (CWS). The announcement was made by MLB during the Baseball Winter Meetings.

For the first time, the entire MLB Draft will be held without any overlap with NCAA games. The Draft will be held at Omaha's Holland Performing Arts Center. MLB will move the date of the first round of the 2020 Draft from Monday, June 8, to Wednesday, June 10. The first round will be televised exclusively on MLB Network, as it has since 2009. MLB will invite all participating CWS teams to participate in Draft festivities, as well as local high school and youth-league baseball and softball players. The parties have agreed to cross-promotion of their respective events.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: "Major League Baseball is excited to bring the Draft to the site of the College World Series, where the top collegiate players will be competing later that week for a national championship. Placing the Draft in the competitive atmosphere of Omaha will bring greater exposure to the event and give future professional players a more rewarding Draft day experience."

"The College World Series is a world-class championship experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "Major League Baseball's decision to move the Draft to Omaha shines an additional spotlight on NCAA college baseball and the opportunity for our baseball student-athletes who may play professionally to pursue their dreams."

CWS teams will be welcome to attend the opening night of the Draft. In addition, there will be opportunities for players selected in later rounds to meet with the media on Thursday or Friday if those players are interested.

Rounds 2-10 of the 2020 MLB Draft will be held on Thursday, June 11, and Rounds 11-40 will be held on Friday, June 12. Rounds 2-40 will continue to be held via conference call with the Clubs and broadcast on MLB.com.

On June 13, 2019, MLB staged its first regular-season game ever in the state of Nebraska as the Kansas City Royals met the Detroit Tigers in an ESPN national broadcast at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park, two days prior to the start of the CWS at the same ballpark. Among the 32 players selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft, a record 22 came from the college ranks, including 21 who played NCAA Division I baseball and seven competing in the College World Series in Omaha during their careers.