Reds announce new bag policy in effect starting Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new bag policy for the 2020 season to enhance ballpark security and expedite the screening process for entering Great American Ball Park.

Backpacks will no longer be allowed into Great American Ball Park beginning Opening Day on March 26.

Items still acceptable for entry into the ballpark include purses, medical bags, diaper bags, briefcases, drawstring bags and Reds Heads Kids Club bags along with small soft-sided coolers provided their dimensions do not exceed the 16” x 16” x 8” Major League Baseball size requirement.

“The overall fan experience is always our top priority as well as the safety and security of our fans, staff and players,” said Tim O’Connell, Reds Vice President of Ballpark Operations. “We want fans to be aware of the no backpack policy well in advance so they can plan their next trip to Great American Ball Park accordingly.”

All bags are subject to inspection by Reds personnel before entry to the ballpark or at any time while inside the ballpark.

For further information regarding prohibited items, exceptions, permitted bags and security policies, please visit www.reds.com/guestguide.