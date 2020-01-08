New features and event lineup announced for TwinsFest 2020 presented by Kwik Trip

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and the Twins Community Fund today announced additional plans for TwinsFest 2020 presented by Kwik Trip. Featuring a robust lineup of players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and alumni, TwinsFest provides fans exclusive, intimate baseball experiences with the defending American League Central Division champions –

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and the Twins Community Fund today announced additional plans for TwinsFest 2020 presented by Kwik Trip. Featuring a robust lineup of players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and alumni, TwinsFest provides fans exclusive, intimate baseball experiences with the defending American League Central Division champions – all while celebrating 60 seasons of Minnesota Twins baseball.

TwinsFest 2020 will be held at Target Field on Friday, January 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visit twinsbaseball.com/twinsfest to purchase tickets and for more information.

One of only nine multi-day winter fan events in Major League Baseball, TwinsFest is the largest annual fundraiser for the Twins Community Fund. The Twins Community Fund uses the games of baseball and softball to improve lives and strengthen communities across Twins Territory.

More details about TwinsFest2020 presented by Kwik Trip:

PLAYERS AND ALUMNI SCHEDULED TO ATTEND

More than 50 current, former and future players are scheduled to attend all or parts of TwinsFest 2020. The lineup, as of today, features:

American League Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli , along with a majority of the Twins’ current 40-man roster, including four members from the team’s 30-homer club of 2019 ( Mitch Garver , Max Kepler , Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sanó ), All-Star pitchers José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi , closer Taylor Rogers , fan favorites such as Luis Arraez and Sergio Romo , and newcomers Alex Avila , Tyler Clippard and Rich Hill .

, along with a majority of the Twins’ current 40-man roster, including four members from the team’s 30-homer club of 2019 ( , , and ), All-Star pitchers and , closer , fan favorites such as and , and newcomers , and . Heralded minor leaguers including Royce Lewis , the organization’s top-rated prospect, along with the 2018 ( Alex Kirilloff ) and 2019 ( Trevor Larnach ) Twins Minor League Players of the Year, and others.

, the organization’s top-rated prospect, along with the 2018 ( ) and 2019 ( ) Twins Minor League Players of the Year, and others. Baseball Hall-of-Famers Bert Blyleven , Rod Carew and Jack Morris , and Twins Hall-of-Famers Michael Cuddyer , Torii Hunter , Kent Hrbek , Jim Kaat , Tom Kelly , Joe Nathan , Tony Oliva and Johan Santana .

, and , and Twins Hall-of-Famers , , , , , , and . Fabled alumni, including the “M&M Boys” (Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau), 1987 World Series champions Dan Gladden and Tim Laudner, and many more from multiple eras of Twins baseball.

For the most up-to-date TwinsFest 2020 roster and list of attendee dates (subject to change), please visit here.

NEW FEATURES IN 2020

BombaLand, Presented by Pillbox Bat Co.: The Sid Hartman Press Conference Room and media dining room on the service level will be transformed into “BombaLand,” an immersive, interactive and memorabilia-laden exhibit highlighting the longball exploits of the famed 2019 Twins “Bomba Squad” that set the major league single-season record with 307 home runs.

The Great Escape, Designed by Lock & Key Escape Rooms: Attendees can form a team and test their puzzle skills in one of two escape room challenges designed by Lock & Key Escape Rooms. Located in the Event Suites outside Bat & Barrel.

RETURNING FAVORITES

Autograph Stations, Presented by Kwik Trip: Four autograph stations around Target Field (two on the service level and two on the suite level) will allow fans to get memorabilia signed by their favorite Twins players, coaches and personalities. Potential special-themed sessions (subject to change) include a grouping with select members of the Twins’ 2019 record-setting, five-player 30-home run club, alumni of Minnesota’s 1987 World Series champions, and players from the Twins’ run of six American League Central Division titles between 2002-10.

Broadcast Stage, Presented by WCCO Radio and FOX Sports North: Personalities from broadcast partners WCCO Radio and FOX Sports North will lead interviews, fan Q&A sessions and interactive games with Twins players, coaches, executives and alumni. Located in the Puckett Atrium of the Delta SKY360° Club.

Bubblegum Wall, Presented by Pentair: With the purchase of a giant bucket of bubblegum, fans can win prizes ranging from autographed baseballs, game tickets, an autographed Justin Morneau jersey or a chance to watch a Twins game from the Delta SKY360° Suite.

Clubhouse of Champions, Presented by U.S. Bank: Exclusively open to the public only during TwinsFest, the Twins clubhouse, game-day home of the defending AL Central champions, will be available to tour. The space will also feature a special celebration of the Twins’ 60th season, with memorabilia including the 1987 and 1991 World Series trophies, decade-themed stations, photo opportunities and more.

Memorabilia Show: More than 25 vendors will set up in the Thomson Reuters Champions Club to showcase and sell a wide variety of Twins-specific memorabilia, along with general baseball and broader sports cards and items.

‘The Road to the Show’: Along with appearances from several of the Twins’ top prospects, join representatives from the Elizabethton, Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers, Pensacola and Rochester minor league affiliate clubs for photo opportunities and more.

Twins Authentics: Featuring game-used, autographed and team-issued merchandise including helmets, bats, baseballs and more, with exclusive deals and discounted prices during TwinsFest. Located on the service level.

Silent Auction: Both days will feature a silent auction featuring several prominent items, including unique items from the record-setting 2019 “Bomba Squad” and autographed player jerseys worn at TwinsFest 2020. Bidding begins January 22 at twinsbaseball.com/twinsfestauction.

White Glove Tours, Presented by Securian Financial: Available to a fans who register in advance, Twins alumni will join team curator Clyde Doepner for exclusive, 45-minute tours of club memorabilia on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, beginning January 15, fans can bid via Dutch auction at twinsbaseball.com/60SeasonsTour for a spot on an exclusive, Saturday-morning tour featuring a once-in-a-lifetime walk through the Clubhouse of Champions exhibit. Joining this private tour to share personal stories and reflections on 60 seasons of Twins baseball will be Jim Kaat, Rod Carew, Tom Kelly, Jack Morris, Torii Hunter and Joe Mauer. To commemorate this experience, each guest will receive an authenticated, autographed baseball as well as a photo with the players.

Yard Sale: Fans can purchase past promotional giveaways, Twins apparel and more, all at discounted prices. Located on the service level.

FOR THE KIDS

Bullseye Fan Zone, Presented by Target: Kids of all ages can enjoy family-friendly interactives in this modern-day baseball carnival, featuring the Big Catch, DIY Dugout, Run the Bases and Bullseye Bobblehead. Located in the Carew Atrium of the Delta SKY360° Club.

Gamer’s Dugout: From the classics to modern video games and digital experiences, this game room has it all. Located in the Carew Atrium of the Delta SKY360° Club.

T.C.’s Little Sluggers Play Area and T.C.’s Makeover Studio: The Twins retail store on the Delta SKY360° Club will transform into a Bear Den for Twins mascot, T.C. Kids can hang out and get their photo taken with T.C., explore their creative side with a giant coloring wall, baseball crafts and other activities, or visit T.C.’s Makeover Studio for face painting, wacky hair and airbrush tattoos.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Bat & Barrel, along with select concession stands and bars in the Delta SKY360° Club and on the service level, will be open for fans to purchase food and beverage.

TARGET FIELD ENTRY AND TWINSFEST BAG POLICY

TwinsFest attendees can enter Target Field through Gates 6 and 29. Fans will be allowed to bring multi-compartment bags into Target Field during the two days of TwinsFest only, with a standard bag search upon entry.

FREE RIDES VIA METRO TRANSIT

Metro Transit will be offering free rides on all buses and Metro Transit lines for TwinsFest attendees. Beginning in mid-January, attendees can visit twinsbaseball.com/twinsfest for Metro Transit redemption details.