Orioles announce return of Summer Slugger and launch of Digital Kids Corner

With nearly 39 million students currently learning at home in the United States and Canada, the Orioles today announced the early return of the Summer Slugger program and the launch of the Digital Kids’ Corner. These tools aim to keep students mentally active and engaged while at home by providing stimulation, education, and entertainment to young baseball fans.

The Summer Slugger program is part of Major League Baseball’s partnership with EVERFI, the leading education technology platform and the Official Education Partner of MLB. This free, interactive online course offers a flexible curriculum and can be used to help children ages 8-11 maintain their math and literacy skills away from the classroom. Each child who completes the Orioles Summer Slugger program will receive two complimentary tickets to an Orioles home game.

Originally developed as a tool to help students participate in baseball-themed courses in order to combat summer learning loss, this instrument is even more useful now that children are studying at home due to school closures. Students can participate in an 18-week program, targeted at fourth and fifth graders, to unlock activities at regular intervals and earn rewards for progress and consistency along the way.

Students will engage with content that reinforces key foundational and procedural skills while enjoying the freedom and motivation of an Orioles-themed experience. Educational topics include: units of measure, place value, arithmetic, geometry, spelling, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, and comprehension.

“The Orioles are proud to partner with Major League Baseball in offering free resources to the millions of teachers, parents, and community partners that are currently working tirelessly to educate and care for children during these unprecedented times,” said JENNIFER GRONDAHL, Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development and Communications. “These virtual tools can provide stimulation and entertainment to children throughout Birdland.”

In addition to the Summer Slugger program, the Orioles have launched the Digital Kids’ Corner. Inspired by the interactive play center at Oriole Park, the Digital Kids’ Corner features crafts, games, and educational and fitness activities for children to keep them engaged and entertained while at home. These activities include Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge activities, Orioles-themed coloring pages, a word search, tic-tac-toe, a crossword puzzle, math games, and more.

To register your child for the Summer Slugger and to learn more about the program, please visit SummerSlugger.com/Orioles. To access the Digital Kids’ Corner, please visit Orioles.com/DigitalKidsCorner.