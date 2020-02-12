Orioles announce spring training events and promotions

The Orioles invite fans of all ages to celebrate the club’s 10th anniversary at Ed Smith Stadium with a variety of events and promotions throughout the 2020 Spring Training season. Again this year, fans are invited to watch Orioles practice at Ed Smith Stadium from the first pitchers and catchers

Again this year, fans are invited to watch Orioles practice at Ed Smith Stadium from the first pitchers and catchers workout on February 12 through the final day of workouts on February 21. Practices will take place from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and complimentary parking is provided in the East Lot.

On Saturday, February 15, the Orioles will host the fifth annual Sarasota Springfest from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event, which is open admission to all, will feature Orioles practice, fan games, souvenir photos, local food trucks, and more. Fans will once again have opportunities to “Have A Catch” on the Ed Smith Stadium field, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark, and participate in a “Pitch for Charity” event to benefit Miracle League of Manasota. The event will conclude with a question and answer session with Orioles right-handed pitcher HUNTER HARVEY at approximately 12:45 p.m. For parking and additional event information, please visit Orioles.com/Springfest.

The Orioles will offer an extensive slate of unique promotions and giveaways throughout the Spring Training season. The list includes a Retro Swinging Bird T-Shirt on February 25, a BROOKS ROBINSON Bobblehead on February 26, a Birdland Hawaiian Shirt on March 14, and a set of two Orioles Outdoor Pint Glasses on March 17.

The spring slate also features a variety of special events, including the debut of Post-Game Happy Hours, where fans can enjoy discounted drink specials after Sunday home games on February 23, March 8, and March 13. On March 14, the Orioles will host Youth Sports Day, presented by Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT), for pre-registered youth sports teams. On March 19, baseball and basketball will come together for the Spring Madness Watch Party. The event, which is open admission to all, features games, contests, basketball, and more. The Orioles will wrap up the Spring Training season with Fireworks Night, presented by Sun-N-Fun RV Resort on March 21, the final of four night games at Ed Smith Stadium this spring.

Kids Run the Bases, presented by Applebee’s, will return in 2020 following every Sunday home game for fans ages four to 14. Seniors Run the Bases, presented by Bay Village of Sarasota, also returns on February 25, March 10, and March 17, for fans age 60 and over.

During every Saturday and Sunday home game, the Orioles will honor members of the Sarasota community who are selflessly working or volunteering to improve the lives of others through the Birdland Community Heroes program. To nominate a hero, please visit Orioles.com/Spring.

Additionally, Ed Smith Stadium will debut several new concessions locations and menu items in 2020, including a new “Boog’s Spring Training Brew” at Boog’s BBQ and the all-new Corona Cantina, located on the first base side of the second level, which will offer an assortment of tacos, chips and salsa, loaded nachos, arepas, and guacamole. The Orioles Fit Grill has also been reimagined and will open in a new location on the first base side of the main concourse.

For the complete list of spring promotions and more information on Spring Training and the Orioles in Sarasota, please visit Orioles.com/Spring.